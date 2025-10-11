John Cena: Meet The WWE Superstar's Wife

While still a full-time star in WWE, John Cena's relationship was heavily publicized when he first began dating two-time Divas Champion Nikki Bella in 2012. Despite proposing to her at WrestleMania 33, Cena would split from Bella after six years together, eventually leading the 17-time World Champion to meet Shay Shariatzadeh, an engineer who graduated from the University of British Columbia in 2013 with a bachelor's degree in electrical and electronic engineering.

According to LinkedIn, before becoming a Product Manager at Sonatype, an enterprise software company, she worked at Motorola Solutions where she researched thermal cameras and video intercom systems. Shariatzadeh was first inspired by her brother when it comes to engineering, saying in an interview with "Avigilon" that her passion for the field started with his assignment from school. "I have always enjoyed math and physics ... My brother studied engineering in school, and I remember one day he came home with a project, and it was an autonomous car — and that was it!"

Cena first met Shariatzadeh at a restaurant in Vancouver, Canada, while he was filming "Playing with Fire" in 2019. Cena was quick to ask her out, having texted her just hours after meeting and setting up a date the following weekend. The couple chose to keep their relationship hidden until they were seen walking the red carpet at the premiere of "Playing with Fire," and would eventually tie the knot in 2020 at a courthouse in Tampa, Florida. Two years later, Cena and Shariatzadeh held a private ceremony with family and friends in Vancouver to celebrate their marriage.

Despite appearing at multiple red carpet events with Cena, Shariatzadeh keeps a low profile in the public eye, having kept quiet on social media and not appearing in a WWE ring or been seen on its programming since partnering with the Hollywood star.