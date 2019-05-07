John Cena recently spoke with Extra TV about how he's feeling after photos of his new girlfriend went public. He also talked about the rumors of him joining up with the Fast & Furious franchise.

Cena and his new girlfriend, 29 year-old Shay Shariatzadeh, received some media attention late last month. Cena and Shariatzade were first spotted together in March in Vancouver, Canada, where Cena was filming the Playing with Fire film. The topic was brought up in the interview and Cena was asked how he was feeling about the new relationship, he kept his answer brief.

"Oh, I'm always happy," Cena said. "I'm always happy."

Also towards the end of April, Vin Diesel posted a video on Instagram with John Cena teasing Cena joining the Fast & Furious franchise. The ninth installment is set to release on May 22, 2020. Filming is scheduled to being in late May or early June.

"I can't confirmed anything like that," Cena began.

He was then asked why that was the case because Diesel pretty much did in his video. Cena noted that, but said he's focused on what's coming up next in his acting career.

"I know he did, but his world is very different than mine," Cena joked. "Mine is what's in front of me. I truly appreciate his endorsement and if I were to get the opportunity, I will be extremely grateful for it. And I promise if that happens, the folks in the franchise will get my best."

You can see Cena's full interview in the video above.

