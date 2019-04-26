John Cena and his new girlfriend, 29 year-old Shay Shariatzadeh, have been receiving a lot of media attention this week. The couple have been going out in public and getting photographed by paparazzi.

Cena and Shariatzade were first spotted together last month in Vancouver, Canada, where Cena was filming the Playing with Fire movie. It's Cena's first public relationship since breaking up with Nikki Bella last year. Nikki discussed Cena's new girlfriend on the latest edition of her podcast, The Bellas Podcast.

"When I saw the headline, my stomach went into knots," Nikki said (h/t to E! News for the transcription). "But then when I opened it up and saw the photo it was weird, I... you know when you get a text or you see a photo or you see your significant other flirt with someone or something, you know how you get those knots in your stomach that hurts? You either want to poop your pants immediately, or you just have the craziest tummy ache, right? So neither of that happened to me when I saw the photos.

"I'm very happy for him. As long as John is happy, I'm happy, but let me tell you, she breaks his heart, wow... I will Rack Attack her in a heartbeat. Still protective of that man."

Nikki has been casually dating her former Dancing with the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev. On the podcast, Nikki said that while Chigvintsev is "an amazing lover," he's not her boyfriend and she's not quite ready to be exclusive yet. She also didn't close the door completely on getting back together with Cena.

"John is an amazing man," Nikki said. "And, you know what? Our timing wasn't right. And, who knows, can timing be right for us in the future? Maybe, maybe not. Are we meant for other people? Maybe."

Shariatzadeh is an engineer who works as a product manager at Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions company. In an interview on the company's website earlier this year, she discussed getting into the field.

"I have always enjoyed math and physics. My brother studied engineering in school, and I remember one day he came home with a project and it was an autonomous car — and that was it! I decided to study Engineering. I was lucky to meet a mentor early on in my career who told me about Product Management, which was the perfect balance of technical, business and people skills for me. I interviewed multiple Product Managers to figure out how they got into their role, and I followed their path.

"Today, I take pride working in the video surveillance industry because our products help keep people and their assets safe, and that's my little contribution to our world."

You can check out photos of Cena and Shariatzadeh below.