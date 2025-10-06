Matt Hardy Shares Annoyance At Online Chatter About WWE SmackDown Botched Finish

For a few days, the talk of the wrestling world centered around the finish to a "SmackDown" main event, where Tiffany Stratton's defense of the WWE Women's Championship saw Jade Cargill get legit busted open, and the referee, Daphanie LaShaunn, stop a pinfall count Stratton had on Nia Jax following Stratton being late to break up a pinfall Cargill had on Jax. Naturally, the botched finish led to plenty of criticism for Jax, Cargill, Stratton, and LaShaunn, and reports on how things went wrong, something Matt Hardy felt was a tad unfair. On the latest "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the TNA star explained why that criticism grated at him.

"It's a little annoying in some ways, especially when people are critical of people that are doing something that's pretty challenging, pretty hard to do, especially when stuff is really physically challenging," Hardy said. "So it can be very annoying. And a lot of times, there are people that are talking about things that just don't know what the f**k they're talking about, and they're still talking."

Hardy further called the botched ending an "unfortunate situation." Though he didn't assign blame, Hardy believes LaShaunn should've continued her count, and that the issues were due to a lack of communication between Stratton, Cargill, Jax, and Lashaunn.

"Everybody was kind of on different wavelengths right there, is what it looked like," Hardy said. "You could tell. Then they end up doing the deal where there's a count and it's stopped early. And then you get a late kick out by Nia, and then they end up going to an alternative finish, and it kind of is what it is. It's one of those things where s**t did not go right, and sometimes it happens unfortunately. The biggest thing I can say about anybody involved in these situations, it's just you've got to communicate. You've got to communicate like a m**********r out there."

