Maven Thinks WWE Ruthless Aggression Character Would Be 'Canceled' Today

The characters and gimmicks used in both the Attitude Era and Ruthless Aggression Era were known to be edgy and pushed boundaries, but today many of the angles back then are criticized by modern wrestling fans. According to former WWE wrestler Maven, the beloved Eugene character wouldn't have made it to television today, and would've been cancelled by modern fans.

"We live in a different world in 2025 than we did in 2004; the character Eugene would, for lack of a better term, get people canceled in this world, but in 2004 that did not exist," Maven said during an episode of his YouTube channel looking back at his WWE heel turn. "So, Eugene — Nick Dinsmore — who is one of the best wrestlers I've ever been in the ring with, pulled this gimmick off perfect." Maven then recalled that the reason WWE used the Eugene character to have him turn heel on, was because of how beloved he was at the time. "Who's not going to get behind this gimmick?"

While Maven might have a point with how Eugene would be received today, the man behind the gimmick, Nick Dinsmore, doesn't think Eugene would be seen as offensive, even today. Dinsmore once expressed that WWE has been the master of putting something out the right way, recalling that there was far more heat on the heels who picked on him, and how the crowd would erupt when he'd get one over on them in return. But, most importantly, he described Eugene as an underdog story about a boy achieving his dreams in WWE.

