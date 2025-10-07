Tag Title Bout At WWE NXT Showdown With TNA To Have Intriguing Spectators Front Row

Tonight, talent from "WWE NXT" and TNA Wrestling will battle in head-to-head competition on the TV special, Showdown, with one of the marquee matches being The Hardys versus DarkState in a Winner Takes All Match for both brands' respective tag team titles. However, ahead of the show this evening, it's been revealed that two WWE Hall Of Famers will be seated front row to observe the tag team bout in person.

On Tuesday morning, Bully Ray Dudley took to social media to announce that he and D'Von Dudley will be in attendance to watch The Hardys and DarkState compete for the championships, as well as advertise his interview with Blake Monroe, which will occur on "Busted Open After Dark."

"Devon and I will be watching. From the front row..."

"Things to do tonight: 1 – Sit in the front row and watch The Hardys vs DARKSTATE for the @WWENXT Tag Championships. 2 – Hang out w/ @BlakeMonroeWWE on @BustedOpenRadio After Dark and see if she wants to wear my glasses."

Team 3D are likely appearing on "NXT" tonight due to their upcoming Tables Match against The Hardys this Sunday at TNA Bound For Glory for the TNA World Tag Team Championships. Bully initially issued the challenge to The Hardys after Jeff and Matt captured the titles at TNA Slammiversary this past July, with the match being billed as the final match between the iconic teams. The last time The Hardys entered battle with Team 3D was in 2014 on an episode of Impact! Wrestling when The Dudleys emerged victorious. With the match set for this Sunday, many expect for The Hardys to defeat DarkState tonight, making them double champions heading into Bound For Glory, as a loss would mean their contest with Team 3D would not feature the titles.