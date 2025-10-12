WWE Legend Mick Foley Details 'Beatles' Moment At International Fan Event

While sometimes the ratings and viewership numbers may seem to suggest otherwise, professional wrestling is still white-hot across the globe, with fans of all promotions, WWE, AEW, NJPW, TNA, and many more independents, soaking in all they can. Fans are also appreciative of the wrestling legends that grew the business into what it is today, as WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley can attest to. During an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," Foley said wrestling is as hot as it's ever been, and described an experience that had him feeling like he was part of an old school rock band.

"I had this unique experience in Ecuador, which I had last been in, in 1986 and I went to a convention and I swear I had a feeling of what it was like to be one of the Beatles at Chase Stadium in '64," Foley said. "Like, just a mass of humanity surrounding me and we had a tight circle of security and law enforcement around me to get to my table. Went through thousands of people screaming, girls crying, then I sat down and no one went to my table. Everyone stayed like 30 feet away and just watched me. It was the strangest thing because they were all super fans. Maybe the price was too high."

Foley, age 60, is still active on the convention scene and has taken his one-man show, "40 Years of Foley" on the road, celebrating his four decades in the business. He recently revealed that physically, he is doing well, despite often being sore, but surgeries have helped him walk better in his day-to-day life.

