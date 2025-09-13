WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley Addresses Health & Wellbeing After Legendary Career

WWE legend Mick Foley has seen his fair share of injuries owing to his hardcore wrestling style, but the veteran star remains in strong physical shape thanks to a few surgeries.

Foley recently spoke on the "Kayfabe Friends" podcast, where he praised the work that the Cauliflower Alley Club is doing for pro wrestling veterans. While discussing older stars, Foley joked that not many would have expected him to be in the condition he is in at the age of 60.

"I think if you would have polled a lot of the guys, you know, in the business, you know, the old-timers, as to how I'd be doing at age 60, I don't think they'd tell you I would be getting around as well as I am. So, I feel really fortunate," said Foley.

Foley revealed his current physical condition, stating that he still feels sore, but his surgeries have helped him walk better.

"I mean, yeah, not too bad all things considered. Feeling like I don't have to wonder when I wake up what I did for a living. Like, you know, I'm sore, but I'm not as sore as I thought I'd be," he said. "And I'm actually — thanks to the hip and knee replacement, and then, you know, I did lose, you know, 99 lbs, I've gained some of it back on — but I'm still walking better than I was 15 years ago. I actually, once in a while, pass people in the airport when I'm walking, you know. So, I'm doing better than I thought I'd be doing."

The WWE Hall of Famer had previously revealed that he had plans to return to the ring and had even had discussions with AEW's MJF about a storyline with him. However, he shelved those plans due to concussion-related issues.