Education Secretary Linda McMahon Remembers Early WWE Struggles

Linda McMahon has long since moved away from the pro wrestling industry and settled into politics, where she's the current United States Secretary of Education. However, while Vince McMahon was at the forefront of WWE alongside Hulk Hogan, Linda is recognized as the co-founder of the promotion alongside him, and during an interview on "The Sage Steele Show," she recalled the early challenges of running the promotion and what it cost the McMahon family.

"At the beginning, I mean, it was my husband and I, Vince McMahon and I, and we pretty much were, yeah, doing most [of] everything," she recalled, adding that today WWE is synonymous with big arenas and wonderful sets, but in the early days, they didn't even own the rings they held shows in. "So, someone had a business that owned a couple of rings, and if you wanted to have an event, you called that person."

Linda added that she wasn't really at events as she wasn't hands-on with events, but recalled that she sometimes got calls about the ring not being there ahead of shows.

"It was very rudimentary, you know, at the very, very beginning; very amateur-ish," she said, admitting that WWE events weren't often the grandest at the time. Though it's come a long way!"