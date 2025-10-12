WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley Admits Taking This Finisher Could Be Scary

In the ring, D-Von Dudley utilizes moves such as the Saving Grace, a rope hung neckbreaker, and a 3D as his finishers. Meanwhile, former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho is best known for the Judas Effect, Walls of Jericho, and Codebreaker. In a recent video for his YouTube channel, D-Von detailed his experience taking Jericho's Codebreaker during their previous stints in WWE.

According to D-Von, this move has delivered results on both ends of the pain spectrum. "I got to say, this particular move, the Codebreaker, can be a little on the scary side," he said. "Some might beg to differ with me. 'What's so scary about it, D-Von? Hell, you're watching him.' Yes, I agree, you're watching him, but think about it. Your face is coming down into his knees. If he goes a little bit before me or if I go a little early, possibly my face could be rearranged in a sense. But at the same token, it could be one of the most easiest ones that you could take.

"It's also the way that the person who's taking it, the way he reacts to it, how he sells it. It's the ones that you think aren't going to hurt you bad, those are the ones that get you because you're not putting any effort into protecting yourself really."

Jericho and D-Von have shared the ring on over three-dozen occasions, one of which saw Jericho and Chris Benoit successfully defend the WWE World Tag Team Championships in a four-way TLC match in May 2001. Jericho and D-Von last crossed paths in a 16-man elimination tag match on "WWE Raw" in 2016. Like Rey Mysterio, D-Von considers Jericho to be a true professional in the ring, especially when it comes to protecting their opponents.

