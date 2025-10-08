WWE Crown Jewel 2021: Retro 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

For the record, this is only a "hated" because of where we are now, four years later. That's how we do things when a show is overall very good.

I wasn't watching much WWE – or really much wrestling in general – in 2021, so I sadly missed out on most of the period in which Big E was WWE Champion. That said, Big E has been a favorite of mine for many years, and it was absolutely thrilling to watch him make his entrance with that title around his waist. Both the entrance and the match with Drew McIntyre was even better for the lack of comedic shenanigans throughout; I love New Day as much as anyone, but aside from their names on E's gear and a very understated mid-match hip swivel, they were absent from this contest. It was like getting a brief, prophetic glimpse of a timeline where Big E Langston (he of the five-count and the powdered hands, the second-ever NXT Champion) never needed New Day to rehabilitate his career after almost immediately being wasted on the main roster.

Nor did the match itself disappoint. E's reign was still young and he was still a relative newcomer to the main event scene, so all this really had to do story-wise was prove he belonged there. To that end, McIntyre was the perfect opponent, and he's an even better choice when you consider that E has always done his best work against his fellow bigs – appropriate for the man who coined the phrase "big meaty men slapping meat." This match was less Euro-style hard chops and stiffness and more "big guy throw other big guy real far," with the size and strength of the wrestlers merely serving to supplement and enhance their suplexes, grappling exchanges, and smooth technical counters. As a style, it's very much my jam, and these two in particular are great at it. Yes, this match did include the bane of my personal wrestling existence, the finisher kick-out, but I actually think it was necessary this time, and done well. McIntyre kicking out of the Big Ending raised the question of whether or not E really was ready for prime time; E kicking out of the Claymore was his rebuttal that yes, in fact, he was; after that, a second Big Ending kept Drew down for three. In a world where Brock Lesnar is kicking out of three finishers and then hitting six of his own, I'll absolutely take this. Just absolutely excellent work from top to bottom, and they didn't even need 15 minutes to get there.

And then, of course, after you're done enjoying the match in a vacuum, you have to come back to the real world. The one where Big E lost the title to Lesnar after just one more defense. The one where he broke his neck just months later in early 2022. The one where, despite Woods and Kingston doing an entire heel turn that seemed to foreshadow his long-awaited return, he's still not back in the ring, and it's starting to look like he never will be. This was fantastic, but in the end, it's just a reminder of how few matches and championship runs like this we actually got from Big E, and the fact that we may never get another.

Written by Miles Schneiderman