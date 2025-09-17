ECW Wrestlepalooza 1998: Retro 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I'm just going to make this very clear before we get into this. ECW Wrestlepalooza 1998 is one of the worst ECW shows that there ever was and is not going to be on top of anyone's watchlists anytime soon, so saying we "loved" something should maybe be taken with a pinch of salt. With that said, even ECW's worst shows still have a few hidden moments of fun, and on this pay-per-view, it was Mikey Whipwreck vs. Justin Credible.

To add some backstory to the match, Whipwreck had been put on the shelf with a knee injury by Credible at the end of 1997. Credible would gloat about how he put one of the most beloved members of the ECW locker room out of action, leading to Whipwreck returning at the Living Dangerously pay-per-view in 1998. Credible would continue to go after Whipwreck's knee when he came back, beating him down so badly that their initial meeting in April 1998 was an easy win for Credible as he would just go after the knee. However, Whipwreck's knee was virtually 100% by the time Wrestlepalooza came around, and while they had crossed paths already, this was the first match to take place on an even playing field.

What follows is a good/very good TV wrestling match that just so happens to stand out on this show because, as you can probably tell by now, this show is not an easy watch from start to finish. Whipwreck comes out all guns blazing, beating Credible from pillar to post to the joy of the crowd, only for Credible to get back into things by capitalizing on Whipwreck's mistakes. One thing that should be noted is just how well Whipwreck bumps. He bumps and sells everything like he's just been killed, generating honest sympathy from the crowd which in turn gives Credible actual heat throughout the match. It's no wonder that Paul Heyman never gave Whipwreck a finishing move when he could just bump like crazy.

When Credible is in control, it plays into Whipwreck's biggest strength; being the underdog. Fighting off Chastity and "The Sexist Man Alive" Jason (he might be onto something there) during his comebacks, even delivering a Whipper Snapper to Chastity from the top rope in the closing stages to really get the crowd behind him, believing that he might have overcome the odds. Sadly, it wasn't to be, and Credible picked up the sneaky heel victory with a rollup.

Again, this isn't a match where if you don't watch it you will lose sleep over it, but for a pay-per-view as poor as this one, Whipwreck vs. Credible comes as a welcome surprise. Had it taken place on "ECW Hardcore TV" in the ECW Arena, it might have actually been remembered more fondly and stood out more, but it's on this show, which is good because this show is poor and this match isn't, but it's also bad because, say it with me now, this show is poor.

Written by Sam Palmer