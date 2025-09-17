New WWE PLE Could Fill Gaps Created By International WrestleMania

WWE's plans to host WrestleMania outside the US have left some space for them to have shows in the States around the same time, which could be filled by a new PLE that WWE is set to debut.

"Fightful Select" has reported that WWE plans to grow its upcoming PLE, Wrestlepalooza, into a "major event" in the future. WWE sources told the outlet that the company views the new PLE as a way to "fill the gaps" when WrestleMania is held in international venues. The TKO-owned promotion has heavily promoted Wrestlepalooza in recent weeks, not only to counterprogram AEW's All Out and hype WWE's debut on ESPN, but also to position the PLE as a future mega event.

Before the confirmation that WWE would host WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia, there was talk that WWE could host two WrestleManias in a year, with one being in an international venue and the other in North America. This was reportedly rejected by Saudi Arabia, as per the report, and the Middle Eastern country was keen to host the only one.

Sources told "Fightful" that the decision to bring back Wrestlepalooza to the pro wrestling world — with it having been an ECW pay-per-view previously — may have been made by WWE President Nick Khan, who was reportedly a fan of the now-defunct promotion.

WWE will go head-to-head with AEW on the same day with Wrestlepalooza, although AEW's All Out pay-per-view has been moved to an earlier 3 p.m. ET slot. Wrestlepalooza also marks WWE's first premium live event under its new ESPN streaming deal in the U.S. WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque had recently predicted that Wrestlepalooza would catch on with the public, and he hoped that it could be held for a long time.