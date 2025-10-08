Former WWE NXT Women's Tag Champ Challenges AEW TBS Champion On Title Tuesday

Mercedes Mone is on her way to becoming the longest reigning TBS Champion in AEW history with just 10 days to go until she breaks the record, and she defeated a debuting former "WWE NXT" and WWE main roster Women's Tag Team Champion to continue her streak. Mone said she wanted to face someone who was "Florida through-and-through" during AEW's homecoming to Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, and she was challenged by Winter Park's own Lacey Lane, the former Kayden Carter in WWE.

It was a fast-paced bout and Lane almost had Mone pinned at one point early in the match before the champion got her foot on the rope. Mone slid out of the ring to compose herself during a commercial break. She capitalized and hit the Three Amigos to Lane and stepped over her to get to the top rope. Lane was able to get her knees up to counter and also dodged a Meteora.

The champion hit Lane with a powerbomb into the corner, but Lane dodged a second meteora and hit Mone with a leg drop and hammerlock flatliner. Mone kicked out and was able to hit the challenger with the Mone Maker for the win.