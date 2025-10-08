Men's TNA Team Victorious At Showdown After Trick Williams Walks Out On Team NXT

Team TNA defeated Team NXT during the main event of the "WWE NXT" Showdown special, pitting four from each promotion against one another in a Survivor Series elimination match.

Representing TNA was Team Captain Mike Santana, TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater, Frankie Kazarian, and Moose, while their opponents were comprised of NXT Champion Ricky Saints, TNA World Champion Trick Williams, Myles Borne, and Je'Von Evans. And the match was also refereed by Joe Hendry, calling into question where his loyalties would lie when all was said and done.

Borne started off the bout hot and fast, but sure enough found himself eliminated by Kazarian, and while it would take a little longer to determine the next elimination it would be TNA going 4-2 up as Slater pinned Evans. The disadvantage saw Williams specifically beaten upon, isolated in the ring by the challengers to the "NXT" star's reign, and when he tagged out of the match he ensured that would be his last say in the matter, walking off on Saints and leaving him to the mercy of the full team opposite him.

Saints managed to eliminated Kazarian and Slater to ensure he only had Moose and Santana to worry about. But that would still prove to be too much for him and Saints was pinned by Santana after finishers from he and Moose consecutively.