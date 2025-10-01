WWE NXT & TNA GMs Reveal Team Captains For Newly Re-Named Showdown Episode Next Week

The "WWE NXT" versus TNA special set for next Tuesday, October 7, has officially undergone a name change and team captains for both brands have been named. Tuesday's edition of "NXT" kicked off with new NXT Champion Ricky Saints and NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne being names as team captains for the developmental brands' Survivor Series-esque teams for the special, which will now be known as Showdown rather than Invasion.

It was reported earlier in the day that the special would be changing names due to outside pressure, and it was made official by TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella in the ring. Marella told "NXT" General Manager Ava that it wasn't an invasion, as the promotions had been working together for months now. He said he thought Showdown would be a better name.

Before agreeing a name change, Marella also revealed that Mike Santana would be the TNA men's team captain. He then brought out new TNA Knockouts Champion, "NXT's" Kelani Jordan, to lead the women of TNA, something Jayne took offense to, as Jordan only recently won the title. The rest of the teams would be set later in the night during a summit to end "NXT."