WWE NXT Vs. TNA Invasion Show Reportedly Rebranding, Possibly Due To Outside Pressure

The "WWE NXT" versus TNA special set for next week to go head-to-head with AEW's Battle of the Belts special is reportedly getting a new name. According to WrestleVotes, the special, which was originally titled "Invasion," which used graphics similar to the 2001 pay-per-view during WCW's "invasion" of WWE, will now be titled "Showdown."

The change is possibly due to outside pressure. A post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday said that Sky News Arabia was reporting WWE angered Israel by using the title "Invasion" on October 7. The post featured the video, a TikTok by @skynewsarabia, with captions in Arabic over footage of "NXT," including General Manager Ava's announcement about the Invasion special.

October 7 is a day of mourning in Israel, as it is the anniversary of when Hamas terrorists attacked the country in 2023, killing over 1,000 people and taking over 250 hostages. The attack triggered a massive Israeli military response in Gaza. The response to the 2023 attack has lead to the deaths of thousands of Palestinians. Online publication Israel Hayom reported WWE's choice of name on the date is "viewed as extreme insensitivity."

As of this writing, WWE has not officially renamed the event, though the change could happen as soon as "NXT" goes on air at 8 pm EST.

According to Ava's announcement, two Survivor Series-style matches will be set for the special and teams for the matches will be announced on Tuesday. There will also be two title-for-title matches on the special, including both promotions' tag team championships and world titles.