Kevin Nash Says This WWE Star Checked Up On Him After Recent Heart Procedure

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently underwent a minor heart procedure, which he recently opened up about, shooting down reports that it was a major surgery. In a recent episode of his podcast, "Kliq This," Nash commented on whether anyone reached out to him from the wrestling industry following the news of his heart procedure.

"I text Cody [Rhodes] back because he asked how my procedure went, Cody did," Nash said before recalling what he said to Cody Rhodes about his current feud with Seth Rollins. "And I told him, I said: you know, it's nice to see two f**king guys that caliber, you know, that basically give you, like, just by putting their name next to each other, give you a fire star angle." Nash went on to opine that the work rate and promo work of the feud will likely be great and that the two men give the feud a feeling of real sports.

Nash was then asked if he thinks that the WWE Universal Champion has some creative liberty in the storytelling of the match. "Yes. I think that Paul [Levesque] would [allow it] when you're at that level," he expressed, adding that Paul Levesque might see it one way, but as someone who was one of the boys and – as Nash put it- always one of the best minds, he'll always consider input. "The last thing you wanna do is book a guy when he's got an idea that might be easier for him to accomplish. Paul's always going to -He's a great communicator with the talent."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Kliq This" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.