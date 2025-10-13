Why MVP Doesn't Think WWE Vs. AEW Tribalism Will Ever End

The online tribalism between fans of AEW and WWE has been in full swing since Tony Khan opened his promotion in 2019, and in recent years, things have only seemingly become worse with counter-programming and wrestlers jumping from one promotion to the other. While there are some who call for unity amongst wrestling fans, MVP doesn't believe the tribalism will ever end.

"As our species, as humans, we love to categorize ourselves. 'I'm a Northerner.' 'I'm a Southerner.' Oh, 'East Coast,' 'West Coast.' You know? 'I'm a Cowboys fan!' 'I'm a Texas fan!' We love to put ourselves in categories; we like to do that on our own," MVP opined during an interview on "TMZ's Inside The Ring."

Despite this, the veteran urged fans to remember that the wrestlers in either company aren't tribalistic and are rooting for each other.

"I've said this many times: like, having multiple wrestling companies is great for the talent, because it gives us better financial and career opportunities," MVP added, noting that it's also good for fans to have competition between the promotions for better product. However, he doesn't berate people for not sharing his opinions on things, but asserts that he doesn't think tribalism will ever stop.

"I just think that people like to categorize themselves and put themselves in certain pigeon holes, and it's just part of something that our species does," MVP noted. "So, no, I don't think we'll ever completely get out of it."

