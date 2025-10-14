Former WWE Ref Mike Chioda Details The One Time Vince McMahon 'Reamed' Him Out

Accounts of how Vince McMahon treated talent and those who worked under him differ depending on the source, but the accepted consensus has always been that he ran a tight ship and would chew people out when they didn't do things the way he wanted them done. Even veteran referee Mike Chioda wasn't excluded from this, as he recalled during an appearance on the "Busted Open Radio" podcast.

"The only night I -probably- I did so wrong was Candice [Michelle] and Beth Phoenix; best out of three falls," he recalled when asked if he wishes there was a single night he could redo in his career. "We just get off a seventeen-day Europe tour, and I knew Candice, she was hanging tough all week, you know, we were all hanging out, partying. She was a little tired. She got dehydrated in that match, and stuff like that."

Chioda further told that Candice Michelle ended up taking a bad bump after going to the top of the turnbuckle and falling down fast in the corner. "She was still awake, and I was like, 'Alright, just cover Beth, just cover!' I knew she was hurt, but if I call the match, Beth still wins the title?" he noted, assuming that he was safe to make a judgment call.