AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report - 10/7/2025

Throughout the past two weeks, TV viewership for all of professional wrestling has seen a dramatic decline since Nielsen introduced its more accurate "Big Data + Panel" system, but the program that's arguably struggled the most under the new measurement is "AEW Dynamite." Last week, the show posted 465,000 viewers and registered its lowest rating ever in its regular timeslot. However, with "Dynamite" going head-to-head with the "WWE NXT" vs. TNA Showdown special this week and shifting its programming to present "Title Tuesday," AEW suffered another all-time low for its flagship series.

According to Wrestlenomics, "Dynamite" averaged 321,000 viewers and posted an 0.07 in the key 18-49 demographic, making it the lowest numbers that the show has ever recorded. When comparing both categories to the week prior, total viewership plummeted by 31%, but perhaps more concerning was the decrease in the 18-49 demo, which not only dropped by 22% since last Wednesday, but is down by 60% since October 2024. Moreover, "Dynamite's" overall viewership has continued to diminish throughout 2025, with the show losing 39% of its audience since this time last year.

Along with airing on a different night, "Dynamite" also faced stiff competition on Tuesday, with most of the evening being dominated by sports. The third game of the MLB American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays ranked second on the night and pulled in nearly 5 million viewers. Additionally, the NHL's regular season began on Tuesday night, with the game between the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins charting fifth in the 18-49 demographic.

By comparison, "NXT" drew 625,000 viewers on The CW for "Showdown," which saw the developmental brand enter battle with TNA in several cross-promotional matchups. Next week, it's expected that "Dynamite's" viewership will improve when it returns to its usual timeslot, but ratings for professional wrestling as a whole continue to raise eyebrows following the launch of Nielsen's new model.