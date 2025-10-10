Stephanie Vaquer Praises WWE Crown Jewel Title Match Opponent

Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer is set to clash with WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel: Perth Premium Live Event. Like last year, the two champions will be competing for the Women's Crown Jewel Championship, and both competitors sat down for a heated signing segment earlier this week.

In the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth Kickoff stream, Vaquer had an interview with Michael Cole, looking towards her match, and gave her honest take on the opportunities she's had so far and what she thinks of Stratton. "I respect her. She's amazing, she's good, she's athletic, she's had a really good reign. But [while] she's amazing, I'm more amazing," Vaquer said. "She's [an] amazing champion [but] I'm [a] more amazing champion. And I will show her who I am."

Vaquer further expressed that their upcoming match is important to her due to all the many years of sacrifices she's had to make. "I will be the next Crown Jewel Champion," she boldly proclaimed. Additionally, Vaquer looked back at her clash against IYO SKY, and expressed how the last few months have been incredible for her. "For me, this is my dream, and I really enjoy – I'm so happy right now," she said, describing SKY as one of the best wrestlers on the planet. "This is the dream of my life, and my dad, he saw every sacrifice for [a] long time."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.