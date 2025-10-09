WWE Crown Jewel 2025: Draws And Duds

It feels strange to call any match involving Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton a "dud" because they are two of the most talented women in WWE, but the fact they're facing each other simply because it's time for Crown Jewel is what makes this a dud. While Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins are facing off for the same reason, WWE has done an excellent job of also integrating their history since Rhodes returned to WWE into that story. Stratton and Vaquer have none of that, making this sadly the least exciting match on the card when it comes to story.

We just found out on the September 26 edition of "SmackDown" that it will officially be Stratton that Vaquer is facing in Perth. The match Stratton won to determine that fact was also a mess, which doesn't exactly help things. After Stratton was able to pull out the victory, Vaquer's music hit and they faced off, meaning their first confrontation came just two weeks before the premium live event. During their contract signing on "SmackDown," a stereotypical "Can They Coexist?" tag team match was set up between the pair and Women's United States Champion Giulia and Kiana James. It seems like lazy WWE booking, however, as these tag team matches are so common where opponents have to team up to take down a common enemy. The match in front of the Perth crowd on Friday will be good, at least, but it won't much further anything between Vaquer and Stratton.

Those in creative likely think this match doesn't need any story, since Rhodes and Rollins have that covered, because it's likely to be an in-ring banger. The crowd is also going to be hot for this one, as all crowds love Vaquer and the Perth crowd is one of the first to really get behind Stratton, back when she was in the 2024 Elimination Chamber live from the city, and honestly could have helped her case for a babyface push in WWE.

While the match may be good, possibly one of the best, it also seems a little predictable that "The Dark Angel" is getting the win. Vaquer is one of the hottest things in WWE right now, and it doesn't seem wise to have her lose here, especially since she hasn't had the opportunity to defend her own championship since winning it at Wrestlepalooza. If Triple H is as chronically online as some believe, he'll likely have noticed that fans (at least those in the IWC) are growing tired of Stratton's title reign. It's not like the Women's Crown Jewel Championship really would mean anything, but giving it to Stratton doesn't seem like the move right now with how white-hot Vaquer is.

It's the strangest thing to call a Stratton vs. Vaquer match in front of an international crowd a "dud," but with the other matches on the card, it's the bout that stands out the least.

Written by Daisy Ruth