Tiffany Stratton Names International PLE Among Favorite WWE Moments

Tiffany Stratton has named her favorite moment of her WWE career, which she believes changed her mindset towards wrestling.

Stratton recently spoke on "Busted Open," where she named the 2024 Elimination Chamber PLE in Australia — and the crowd's reaction during the women's Elimination Chamber match — as the moment she loves most in her WWE career.

"I've got a couple of really good moments in my short career. I'd just say Australia was probably one of the best moments of my career thus far," she began. "Just having the crowd behind me in my first-ever big PLE in a foreign country was such a confidence booster, and I felt it in the moment. It wasn't like I was blind to the crowd there. Like I felt them cheering for me. I was like, 'This is my moment.' I was waiting for me to get out of the cage. And once I got out of the cage, there was like no nerves in me. I was full throttle, hitting everything that I was going to hit. And it was just such a transformative moment for me. I was so confident hearing the crowd behind me."

Stratton admitted that, unlike some wrestlers who claim not to hear the crowd, she did hear them, and their support meant a great deal to her. She said the moment in Australia changed her mindset toward wrestling and gave her more confidence in the ring.

Later in the interview, the WWE Women's Champion said she was eager to be a babyface in WWE and use her gymnastics background to perform moves she couldn't as a heel. Stratton believes that hearing fans cheer for her was a turning point.

"So, like, hearing myself get cheered, especially as somebody who's supposed to get booed, was definitely so eye-opening and changing for me," she added.

Stratton was a heel at Elimination Chamber in 2024, but turned babyface nearly a year later.