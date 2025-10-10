WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report - 10/7/2025

This past Tuesday, "WWE NXT" and TNA engaged in cross-promotional warfare on the TV special "Showdown," which saw both brands pickup two wins each across four matches on the card. After last week's show drew a lower rating than usual following Nielsen's introduction of its new "Big Data + Panel" model, many questioned if "NXT" would manage to bounce back, especially since they would also be going head-to-head with "AEW Dynamite," who presented its "Title Tuesday" program. That said, neither AEW or Nielsen's new model prevented "Showdown" from succeeding this week, as "NXT's" viewership significantly improved since last Tuesday.

According to Wrestlenomics, "NXT" averaged 625,000 viewers and posted an 0.12 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership increased by 9%, with the 18-49 demo impressively climbing by 20%. On Tuesday night, "NXT" also faced strong competition, with two MLB playoff games taking place and the NHL season beginning. During "NXT's" timeslot, the third game of the American League Division Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees nearly drew 5 million viewers on FS1, while the Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers game on ESPN ranked fifth in the 18-49 demo.

Despite "NXT" posting strong numbers against formidable competition, the show's viewership has decreased by 15% since October 2024, with its key demographic also dropping by an astonishing 40% since this time last year. Going forward, it remains to be seen if "NXT" will build on its success from this past Tuesday, or if they will fall victim to Nielsen's "Big Data + Panel" system that has negatively affected the viewership of all professional wrestling across the board throughout the last two weeks.