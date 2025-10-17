WWE HOFer Jeff Jarrett Gives AAA Legend Kudos

Jeff Jarrett's lengthy pro wrestling career has positioned him on the opposite end of many of the greatest names in the industry, especially during his WCW days, where he captured the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on four separate occasions. During an episode of his "My World with Jeff Jarrett" podcast, the veteran was asked who he would vote for in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame for Mexican talent, and recalled how much respect he's always had for one of his former peers.

"I think nine out of ten people would say... 'Alright, who do you think Jeff [Jarrett] voted for?' I think nine out of ten people would say: La Parka," he proclaimed, before explaining how he views La Parka as a wrestler. "From a promoter's point of view, in my opinion, what he had to overcome was... Not everybody can do that."

Jarrett then clarified that he was talking about the original La Parka – known as L.A. Park today – who shared a locker room with him in WCW and competed against in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. "That's the one that went to WCW, and danced, and had his own unique charisma; did so many things that were emotionally connecting with his audience," he expressed. "Just a freaking phenomenal talent!"

Additionally, Jarrett also added that he worked with the second La Parka – who tragically passed away in 2020 – and noted how over the character was as the second incarnation compared to the first.

