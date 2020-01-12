Lucha Libre AAA star La Parka (Jesús Alfonso Escoboza Huerta) passed away yesterday at age 55.

His injuries originally came from a suicide dive during a match in October. Unfortunately, he went head first into the bottom of a guardrail, which required immediate surgery for a neck and cervical fracture, along with a repair to a fractured vertebrae.

Parka had renal failure on January 10th and was put back on assisted breathing, but then suffered lung and kidney failure on January 11th.

Huerta made his AAA debut in 1995 and was the second version of La Parka. The original now goes by L.A. Park, and worked previously for WCW and AAA in the 90s.

AAA has since released a statement of his passing. Here it is translated into English:

"In Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, we share in the grief felt by the wrestling family upon the sudden death of Jesus Alfonso Huerta Escoboza, who brought life to the persona of "LA PARKA" (1966-2020), idol and legend of Mexican lucha libre. R.I.P. CMDX, January 11, 2020 - Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide is in mourning. Today, Saturday, January 11, 2020, in his native Hermosillo, Sonora. Jesus Alfonso Huerta Escoboza, died surrounded by his family and loved ones. On the night of January 10, he had a renal failure, so it was necessary to return to assisted breathing. Today, January 11, his lungs and kidney definitely failed. Originally from Hermosillo, Sonora, Jesus Alfonso Huerta Escoboza toured Mexico and the world under the mask of La Parka with the Caravan Estelera AAA for more than 20 years, reaching the level of the crowd idol and worldwide lucha libre legend. In his hands he held the Triplemania Cup, the Antonio Pena Cup, the masks of Cibernetico, Gigante Drako, Halcon Dorado Jr., and Muerte Cibernetica,, as well as being the most frequent winner of the King of Kings tournament."

Michael Burmy contributed to this article.