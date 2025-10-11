Wyatt Sicks Retain WWE Tag Titles Vs. Street Profits, Confronted By MFTs On SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks successfully defended their WWE Tag Team Championships once again against The Street Profits' Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, but the faction was confronted by Solo Sikoa and his MFTs following the bout on "WWE SmackDown."

The two teams wasted no time going after each other to start off the match, but it was Dawkins and Joe Gacy to officially square off first, with a quick tag made to Ford. At one point of the match, the Wyatts got Ford up top, but Dawkins got Gacy and Dexter Lumis on his shoulders for Ford to hit the Blockbuster. Dawkins tried to cover Gacy off the move, but Nikki Cross put Gacy's foot on the rope from the outside.

B-Fab, also at ringside, tried to take out Cross, but was confronted by Erick Rowan, allowing for Cross to lay her out. Ford flipped over the top rope to take out Rowan and Dawkins followed it up with a move of his own for good measure. Ford went up top for the frog splash, but Lumis drug Gacy out of the way.

The Wyatts hit The Plague for the victory. After the match, when the faction, sans Uncle Howdy, was posing with the belts in the ring, they were confronted by JC Matteo, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Talla Tonga, with Solo Sikoa bringing up the rear. Cross stood up to Sikoa and stared him down, and the pair traded words as the rest of the MFTs slowly backed out of the ring, staring down the Wyatts the entire time.