Stephanie Vaquer Wins WWE Crown Jewel Championship, Hands Stratton First Loss Of 2025

WWE Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer defeated WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton to become the second WWE Women's Crown Jewel Champion at its namesake event in Perth, Australia.

The Men's and Women's Crown Jewel Championship matches returned following the debut of the annual Champion vs. Champion format at the Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Crown Jewel event last year, with the lauded title belts shown in vignettes to be transported from their home in the Kingdom specifically for Saturday's event in Australia.

On the women's side of things, Vaquer was due to face Stratton as the respective World Champions of "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," and was doing so as the fresher champion having only won her maiden title reign at Wrestlepalooza last month. Stratton, meanwhile, held the distinction of not being beaten this year since cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax, claiming the WWE Women's Championship in January.

The bout itself saw just over 10 minutes of action before the final bell, with Stratton looking for the Prettiest Moonsault Ever in the closing stretch; Vaquer avoided the finisher, delivering the Devil's Kiss and following up with a corkscrew splash for the winning pinfall. With her win, she is the first to defeat Stratton since she became champion earlier this year, and joins Liv Morgan in the lineage of the Women's Crown Jewel Championship. Vaquer adds the title and its commemorative ring to a resume including the Women's World, NXT Women's, and NXT Women's North American Championships since joining the company last year.