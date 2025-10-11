AEW Collision Results 10/11 - Alexander Vs. Ibushi, Kingston Vs. Mortos, Women's Trios

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision: Homecoming" on October 11, 2025, coming to you from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida!

Last week on "Collision", Eddie Kingston defeated LFI's Dralistico. This week, he looks to beat another member when he takes on The Beast Mortos.

During Kris Statlander and "Timeless" Toni Storm's one-on-one meeting in the ring, they were interrupted by Triangle of Madness. Tonight, Stat and Storm will be joined by Harley Cameron as they take on the trio. TayJay will also be in action where it all started for them as a tag team.

Several weeks ago, Kyle Fletcher took out Kenny Omega, which led to him facing Hangman Page at ALL OUT. Omega's best friend and Golden Lovers' partner, Kota Ibushi has returned to avenge him. He'll take on Fletcher's Don Callis Family member, Josh Alexander. During the taping, Ibushi was injured.

After Kevin Knight defeated Dax Harwood, FTR attacked Knight and Speedball Mike Bailey. When Willow Nightingale was trying to help them, she was attacked by Megan Bayne. Tonight, JetSpeed and Nightingale will face FTR and Bayne.

For the last few weeks, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster have been doing everything they can to avoid teaming up together. Once again, they have found their way as a team and will take on Bryan Keith and Big Bill. Bill quickly beat Caster in a quick match recently.