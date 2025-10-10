Backstage Report On Kota Ibushi's AEW Collision Injury

All Elite Wrestling taped its Homecoming edition of "AEW Collision" on October 8, and the biggest piece of news to come out of that taping was the injury to Kota Ibushi. The Japanese star was wrestling Josh Alexander of The Don Callis Family when a planned spot went wrong and both men fell from the top rope to the outside. While Alexander also took a nasty fall, it was Ibushi who got the worst of it and was unable to continue the match after suffering what appeared to be a serious injury. Ibushi was stretchered out of the venue after being counted out, leading to a number of people what his condition is like now that a few days have passed.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the reports of Ibushi suffering a broken femur aren't true and that Ibushi has apparently broken his leg instead, which could be considered a less serious injury due to how difficult it actually is to break your femur. Meltzer noted that the injury looked to just be a freak accident and that anyone who took the fall and landing that Ibushi did would have also suffered a serious injury, or potentially something worse. Ibushi has had a lot of injuries over the past few years, which naturally meant a lot of people thought this was another case of Ibushi's body not being able to do what he could do in the past, but Meltzer said that isn't what happened and Ibushi took an out of control spill that couldn't have been avoided.

After the taping had concluded, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the crowd in attendance and led a chant in support of Ibushi, reminding everyone that wrestling is very dangerous and that accidents and injuries can happen at any time.