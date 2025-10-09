AEW Star Kota Ibushi Stretchered Out Of Collision Taping

The special Homecoming edition of "AEW Collision" was filmed on October 8 at the unofficial home of All Elite Wrestling, Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, but it seems that not everyone left the taping at 100% as Kota Ibushi has reportedly suffered an injury.

Kota Ibushi sustained an injury at tonight's AEW Collision tapings — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 9, 2025

Kota Ibushi is being stretchered out — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) October 9, 2025

From a picture a friend just sent, it appears Kota Ibushi injured his right leg — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) October 9, 2025

According to JJ Williams of the Wrestling Observer who was in attendance, Ibushi was wrestling Josh Alexander of The Don Callis Family when he slipped off the top rope after his leg gave out and fell to the outside. Upon landing, Ibushi looked to have seriously injured his leg and was unable to continue the match after being checked on by AEW's medical team at ringside, with Alexander winning the bout by count out. After the match was over, Ibushi's best friend Kenny Omega came out to make the save as The Don Callis Family looked to injure Ibushi further, before the house lights were lowered and Ibushi was stretchered out of the ringside area.

It's currently unknown at the time of writing the severity of the injury, but if it is serious, it could mean that Ibushi will once again spend a lengthy amount of time on the shelf after just making his return to AEW. Ibushi made his first appearance for the company in nearly two years on the June 21 episode of "AEW Collision" where he confronted Kazuchika Okada, which led to an AEW Continental Championship match between the two men on the 300th episode of "AEW Dynamite." Okada picked up the win on that night, but Ibushi was praised for being in the best shape he had been in for quite some time after struggling with his health for many years. Ibushi has had a long history of shoulder problems dating back to his time in New Japan Pro Wrestling, and broke both of his ankles wrestling Naomichi Marufuji at a Pro Wrestling NOAH event in January 2024.