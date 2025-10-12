Former EVOLVE Star Jin Tala Comments On WWE Release

Earlier this weekend, WWE released a number of talents from the "WWE NXT," "WWE EVOLVE," and WWE ID brands, including Jin Tala. Tala, real name Leigh Laurel, signed with WWE last year and later competed in season one of "WWE LFG," which rewards the winners with "NXT" contracts.

Tala says she has long been a "jack of all trades" with multiple hobbies. Still, she admittedly couldn't find her one true passion, until she signed with WWE that is. Tala expanded upon this sentiment in a departing statement posted to X.

"I found my passion, and I was all-in," she wrote. "I wasn't just fascinated by the physical aspects of pro wrestling, what hooked me was the psychology...the emotions that can be expressed by wrestlers & felt by the audience. So for those questioning my commitment, dedication...I can say with a hand on my heart that I didn't falter. I knew I had weak points, so I put 110%, fed myself with knowledge from my coaches & main roster talent who came through the PC. And in the past month, I saw it & I think everyone saw it. I broke down some of those big walls I had failed to break during LFG."

"My promos were showing range because I finally let go," Tala continued. "My move set I recently developed in the ring showed aggression, everything the Legends were looking for. And I was able to showcase that in recent matches. And for me...that was a win."

While uncertain of what exactly led to her being released from WWE, Tala remains proud of the progress she made in season one of "WWE LFG" as well as "WWE EVOLVE," where she even vied for the EVOLVE Women's Championship. Looking ahead, Tala plans to continue her professional wrestling journey as Leigh Laurel. Her next destination, wherever it may be, is currently unknown.