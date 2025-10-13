Dominik Mysterio Lives Up To His Nickname To Retain IC Title Against Penta On WWE Raw

"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio retained his Intercontinental Championship over Penta during "WWE Raw" using nefarious means.

Mysterio was making the seventh defense of his title against Penta, with the luchador having previously challenged him twice before on "WWE Raw" in April and at Backlash in May, and the third time proved to be the charm for the champion when all was said and done.

The challenger had Mysterio on the back foot towards the closing stretch, with Mysterio seemingly looking to retreat from the bout before Rusev emerged on the ramp, fumed after his loss to the champion a couple of weeks ago.

Penta flew over the ropes to take out Rusev, while Mysterio went to the timekeeper's area and sought to grab his titles. Instead he found the bell hammer, using the commotion caused by Penta and Rusev's collision to bring it into the ring unnoticed, hitting Penta with it and following up with the frog splash for the winning pinfall before finally sneaking it into his boot to celebrate the victory.

The final bell never technically rung with the hammer out of the timekeeper's reach, and Mysterio was shown discarding it after claiming both the Intercontinental and AAA Mega Championships and celebrating up the ramp.