Lyra Valkyria Slaps Some Sense Into Bayley In WWE Raw Win Over Judgment Day Women

Bayley and former Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria look to be on the same page once again, after Valkyria slapped some sense into her friend to get her back on track during their tag team match victory over Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez on "WWE Raw." The women performed in front of a raucous Perth, Australia crowd who were singing to Bayley throughout the match.

Valkyria, concerned about Bayley's recent split personality issues, started off the match against Perez. The competitors battled back and forth, and at one point, Perez sent Valkyria into the corner, causing Bayley to lose her balance on the top rope. Perez took Valkyria out, and she and Rodriguez took it to Bayley, who just wouldn't stay down. Valkyria slapped Bayley to get her back in the game after Perez almost had her pinned.

Bayley looked as though she was upset and going to attack Valkyria for a moment, but instead, she hit a suicide dive to Rodriguez and took the action to Judgment Day on the outside. She sent Rodriguez over the barricade into the timekeeper's area to focus on Perez back in the ring. Bayley hit an elbow drop from the top rope followed by Rose Plant to "The Prodigy" for the victory. She celebrated with Valkyria after the win, seemingly unphased (at this moment) by the slap.