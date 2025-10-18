Jack Perry Discusses Return To AEW Roots & The Jungle

"Jungle" Jack Perry is back in AEW, no longer driving his bloody bus or wearing his "Scapegoat" armband. He's got Baltimora playing as his theme music and Luchasaurus by his side once again. In a new interview with the "Battleground Podcast," Perry reflected on what the return to their roots means for the former AEW World Tag Team Champions.

"I'm not going back to 'Jungle Boy,'" Perry said, when asked about his various nicknames. "It's evolved over the years and it was 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry, and then 'Scapegoat' Jack Perry, and then who knows? A year from now, it might be 'Something' Jack Perry or 'Nothing At All.' Who knows?"

"[The All Out Return] was the culmination of so much...[Luchasaurus] is one of my best friends in the world, in wrestling and out, and that's something we've been talking about for a long time, and there were many iterations over the years of how we would come together."

Perry said an "evil" version of the tandem almost happened, but an unnamed talent put the kibosh on that possibility. Luchasaurus's recent battle with pneumonia put things in perspective for Perry, who was faced with the possibility of losing one of his closest friends.

"It's surreal...It really kinda put things into perspective, like how fragile life is, and really what's important," Perry said. "We were thinking...we wanted to do this again because we felt like we could do it better than the first time...and then it turned out to be the hardest thing in the world to make it happen."

Perry once again states that unnamed parties did not want a Jurassic Express reunion.

"We fought through it all...and finally it culminated in that moment that you saw, and it just felt so good. I couldn't have asked for it to go better," Perry said. "To end up being there with our Day 1 act...It just felt very cathartic in a way. It was sort of the culmination of so much, but also the beginning of a brand new chapter, which I'm very excited for."