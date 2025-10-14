Report: TKO President Mark Shapiro To Be Deposed In WWE Shareholder Lawsuit Next Month

WWE's merger with TKO might have given the promotion access to massive new streaming deals and ushered in Paul "Triple H" Levesque as the forerunner, but not all shareholders were happy about Vince McMahon's sudden return to WWE and the quick sale of the promotion. According to a Wrestlenomics report, TKO President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Shapiro is set to be deposed in the ongoing WWE shareholder lawsuit and will provide his testimony on November 18, 2025.

The class action suit, which was originally opened in November 2023, claims that McMahon predetermined the sale process and piloted WWE towards the deal with Endeavor, where Shapiro was one of the leading executives at the time. Despite this, the report clarifies that Shapiro isn't a defendant in the case, and lists McMahon, Levesque, Nick Khan, George Barrios, and Michelle Wilson as the WWE board members who were all involved in the sale of WWE.

Shapiro will likely be questioned about Endeavor's hand in allowing McMahon to retain control of WWE after the merger. In the case of McMahon, the former WWE Chairman is set to be represented by separate counsel from the other named defendants.

Like the other names who have already or will be deposed in the law suit, Shapiro's testimony won't be available to the public immediately, but will likely become available in the future. The dates of the other known depositions include: Stephanie McMahon (October 24), Paul Levesque (November 4), Vince McMahon (November 12), Nick Khan (November 19), and Ari Emanuel (December 2).