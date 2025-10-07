Stephanie McMahon Among Upcoming WWE Names To Be Deposed In Shareholder Lawsuit

First filed in Delaware back in November 2023, the "In re World Wrestling Entertainment Inc Merger Litigation" lawsuit, filed by WWE shareholders, has largely taken a backseat to other wrestling legal matters, such as the Janel Grant and Ring Boys lawsuits. But over the past year, the shareholders suit, which alleges Vince McMahon negotiated WWE's sale to Endeavor in bad faith in order to keep himself in power, has gained serious steam as it heads towards discovery. And it's now added three notable names to be deposed in court.

Wrestlenomics reports, after reviewing a new filing in Delaware's Court of Chancery, that TKO CEO Ari Emanuel and former WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon will be deposed under oath. Emanuel will give his testimony on December 2, while McMahon will appear later this month on October 24. It's believed Emanuel will face questions regarding Endeavor's merger with WWE to form TKO, along with his communications with Vince McMahon during that time, while Stephanie is expected to be questioned on her father's return to WWE in 2023 and her resignation from the promotion soon after.

Emanuel and McMahon join the ever growing list of WWE/TKO names who are to be deposed, or already have been deposed, as part of this lawsuit. Former WWE Head of Talent relations John Laurianitis is reported to have been questioned by the plaintiff's lawyers on September 26, while executives Liberty Media, who was said to be in the running to buy WWE before the Endeavor merger, were believed to have given deposition on September 30.

Among other names expected to be called forth to answer questions are former WWE executive Frank Riddick on October 28, former WWE executive Brad Blum on November 14, Paul Levesque on November 4, and Vince McMahon on November 12. Blum, interestingly enough, will be deposed in WWE headquarters, despite no longer working for WWE. He currently serves as President for Vince McMahon's new company, 14th & 1.