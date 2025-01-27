Update On The Lawsuit Involving Janel Grant, Vince McMahon And WWE

It's now been more than a year since former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a civil lawsuit against the company, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis, alleging that she was a victim of sexual assault and trafficking during her employment. The lawsuit resulted in McMahon stepping away from WWE, seemingly for the last time, but the matter has yet to be resolved. Speaking on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer offered an update on where things stand.

Grant's lawyers reportedly have until Friday to submit their arguments as to why the case should not be moved to arbitration as stipulated in the non-disclosure agreement that Grant signed. Grant's attorney Ann Callis has previously stated that the NDA would have been voided when McMahon ceased making the agreed-upon payments, while McMahon's side has argued that Grant broke the NDA before he stopped making the payments.

Meltzer noted that both McMahon and WWE have excellent teams of attorneys, but he also complimented Callis, stating that she's won just about every motion she and her team have put forward in the case. The writer and podcast host also indicated that an amended version of the lawsuit will be filed on Friday, mirroring last year's filing, which also took place directly ahead of the popular WWE Royal Rumble.

"It's gonna come out and I'm sure it's going to be salacious and it's got to be very strong," Meltzer said. "We'll see what's still in there from the original one, we'll see what's new from the original one."

The primary difference this time around is that McMahon no longer holds a position in WWE. All the same, Meltzer believes the timing isn't great for the promotion from a PR perspective.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.