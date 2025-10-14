Darby Allin On Winning AEW Gold, Performing At Wembley: 'I Didn't Feel A Single Thing'

Darby Allin is arguably one of the most popular stars in AEW, and among the more successful; since joining the promotion in 2019 he's had two reigns with the AEW TNT Championship and a notable AEW World Tag Team Championship reign alongside Sting, with many shots at the AEW World Championship to boot. That success didn't stop Allin from taking extended time away from AEW to climb Mount Everest, however, and he explained why during a recent interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show."

"I wasn't getting anything — anything — out of being a champion in wrestling," Allin confessed. "If I won a championship? I didn't feel a single thing from it. Performing in front of 81,000 people at Wembley? The next day, I didn't feel a single thing. And then I was just like 'No, I need to do something about this!'"

Reflecting on his journey, Allin said he learned to be present in the current moment and appreciate where he is now instead of looking toward the future.

"You get into AEW, or you get onto any, like, national TV level, you get so fixated on like 'Ooh, I gotta, you know, the fame, I gotta try and be a celebrity' ... you see how empty and hollow all that is," he explained. "It doesn't mean s***. It doesn't mean a damn thing. The fame doesn't mean a thing and it's just so empty, and it just made me appreciate the real human behind the camera, and being at peace with yourself once the cameras are done rolling."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.