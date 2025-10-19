CM Punk Addresses Potential Misgivings About 2023 WWE Return

In 2023, CM Punk shocked fans when he actually made a return to WWE during that year's Survivor Series: War Games Premium Live Event. Considering Punk had just had a controversial exit from AEW after returning to the wrestling industry, the veteran hasn't had a single negative thing to say about the promotion. However, Punk doesn't have a rose-tinted view of the promotion, despite what many fans may think.

"I really try not to be [a doomsayer] now; I try to live in the moment," Punk said during an interview on "Pardon My Take" when asked if he still wonders if his WWE return might fail. "I really got nothing bad to say, but yeah, there's peaks and valleys to everything." The veteran further admitted that he's often wondered when things would fall apart because of how hot the product has been. "It's just the natural progression of things. Like, things can't always be here [gestures up]. If they're always here, you can't... I don't know, you expect it, you can't enjoy it; you gotta take the lows with the highs!"

Despite taking a realistic approach to his run in WWE, others have noticed that Punk has a far different attitude in WWE compared to both AEW and his earlier run in the promotion. According to Eric Bischoff, in ring, Punk even emotes in a believable way compared to how he did prior. Bischoff also praised Punk's feud with Seth Rollins, claiming that he elevated his rival during the storyline.

