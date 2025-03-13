Eric Bischoff Compares The CM Punk He Sees In WWE To What He Saw In AEW

Much like his career, the opinions on CM Punk can arguably be equated to a rollercoaster, with a long series of high and low points. Such is the case for WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, who recently opened up about his winding, personal thoughts on "The Second City Saint" on the "83 Weeks" podcast.

"My opinion of Punk went from neutral to s***ty to very impressive," Bischoff said, "and a lot of it had to do with that [WWE Elimination Chamber] match that I just saw a little while ago."

According to Bischoff, he felt indifferent about Punk in his initial WWE run (2005-2014), simply because he wasn't exposed to a lot of his overall work. Bischoff did note, however, that he witnessed Punk in action at various public appearances and found himself impressed by the former WWE Champion's ability to engage with the people around him.

Once Punk joined All Elite Wrestling in 2021, Bischoff's perspective on Punk drastically shifted when he issued some comments about WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, which Bischoff considered "stupid." Additionally, Bischoff wasn't dazzled by Punk's performances in an AEW ring.

"Because I wasn't familiar with his character prior, because I didn't watch [Punk], what I saw on AEW made me go 'Huh? I don't know, guy looks like s***. I think I'm in better shape than he is right now.' He seems tired and just doesn't really seem too interested," Bischoff said. "And he'd get these big wins against these young guys. I think I remember him being positioned often, whenever I saw him, he's in there giving the young guys a shot, passing the torch as it were. That's kind of the way he was positioned, and every time he'd win, he'd hold that [title] belt. It looked like he just saved the baby from a burning building. Man, I ain't buying it. I don't see it."