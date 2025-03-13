Eric Bischoff Compares The CM Punk He Sees In WWE To What He Saw In AEW
Much like his career, the opinions on CM Punk can arguably be equated to a rollercoaster, with a long series of high and low points. Such is the case for WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, who recently opened up about his winding, personal thoughts on "The Second City Saint" on the "83 Weeks" podcast.
"My opinion of Punk went from neutral to s***ty to very impressive," Bischoff said, "and a lot of it had to do with that [WWE Elimination Chamber] match that I just saw a little while ago."
According to Bischoff, he felt indifferent about Punk in his initial WWE run (2005-2014), simply because he wasn't exposed to a lot of his overall work. Bischoff did note, however, that he witnessed Punk in action at various public appearances and found himself impressed by the former WWE Champion's ability to engage with the people around him.
Once Punk joined All Elite Wrestling in 2021, Bischoff's perspective on Punk drastically shifted when he issued some comments about WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, which Bischoff considered "stupid." Additionally, Bischoff wasn't dazzled by Punk's performances in an AEW ring.
"Because I wasn't familiar with his character prior, because I didn't watch [Punk], what I saw on AEW made me go 'Huh? I don't know, guy looks like s***. I think I'm in better shape than he is right now.' He seems tired and just doesn't really seem too interested," Bischoff said. "And he'd get these big wins against these young guys. I think I remember him being positioned often, whenever I saw him, he's in there giving the young guys a shot, passing the torch as it were. That's kind of the way he was positioned, and every time he'd win, he'd hold that [title] belt. It looked like he just saved the baby from a burning building. Man, I ain't buying it. I don't see it."
Bischoff Comes Around To The 'Second City Saint'
While Bischoff remains critical of Punk's AEW run, his run following his November 2023 return to WWE has elicited the opposite reaction. To illustrate his newfound delight toward Punk, Bischoff pointed praise toward his recent encounters with John Cena and Seth Rollins inside the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber.
"He's amazing. His timing is completely different in WWE than it was in AEW," Bischoff said of Punk. "His ability to emote in a believable way absolutely is different in WWE."
Bischoff has also been impressed by Punk's ability to bring out the best in his long-time rival Seth Rollins. In doing so, the former WCW President believes Punk uplifted himself as well.
"Not only did he look good and he did his stuff great, but he elevated Seth, in my opinion. They each elevated each other, which is when you connect with the ball and it goes out of the park into the parking lot. That's what those two did."
Amidst the carnage inside the Elimination Chamber, the feud between Rollins and Punk continued as each of them landed their finishers on one another. Punk's GTS, followed by an Attitude Adjustment from Cena, however, resulted in Rollins being eliminated from the competition. Moments later, Rollins nailed Punk with a stomp, allowing Cena to lock in the STF for the win. Punk and Rollins later met again in a steel cage on "WWE Raw," with the latter emerging victorious, courtesy of a forceful yank outside of the cage by Roman Reigns.
