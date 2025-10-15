WWE NXT's Ethan Page Defending NA Title Against AAA Champ In Day Of The Dead Match

"WWE NXT" North American Champion Ethan Page will officially be defending his gold at Halloween Havoc against AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., but with a special stipulation, a Day of the Dead Match. Following his victory over Lexis King on Tuesday's episode of "NXT," Wagner called out Page, who he has been feuding with for weeks.

Page answered Wagner's challenge and came out to gloat. He said it was exhausting being the "greatest North American of all time" with everyone from TNA, AAA, and the main roster hunting him and his Canadian championship. Page said he personally went and handled things, and at Halloween Havoc, he said Wagner will be challenging him for the title.

Wagner cut a promo in Spanish and when Page told him he didn't understand, Wagner told him he also spoke with General Manager Ava. He told Page they aren't going to have a regular match at the premium live event, but they will be facing off in a Day of the Dead Match where anything goes. The segment ended with an infuriated Page and Wagner motioning for him to get in the ring to fight.