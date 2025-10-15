Tatum Paxley Outlasts 19 Women For WWE NXT Women's Title Shot

Tatum Paxley became the number one contender to the NXT Women's Championship with a battle royal win in the main event of this week's "WWE NXT."

Paxley joined 19 other competitors from both TNA – Cassie Lee, Heather By Elegance, Jessie McKay, Lei Ying Lee, Mara Sade, Victoria Crawford, and Xia Brookside – and "NXT" – Arianna Grace, Jaida Parker, Jordynne Grace, Karmen Petrovic, Kelani Jordan, Kendal Grey, Lash Legend, Lola Vice, Zaria, Thea Hail, Kali Armstrong and Wren Sinclair.

Arianna Grace and Crawford were eliminated by Jordynne Grace simultaneously to kick things off, with Armstrong then eliminating Lee, and Sinclair slipping from the apron under the chase of McKay and Lee to become the third elimination.

Brookside was eliminated, then Legend eliminated Parker, prompting Parker to then attack Brookside at ringside; everyone still involved in the match then banded together to eliminate Legend, throwing her onto the ringside skirmish. Dame eliminated both Hail and Armstrong. It was then shown during the commercial break that Heather By Elegance had been eliminated.

Earlier in the show, Sol Ruca offered Zaria her spot in the battle royal after she fell short in singles action against Blake Monroe, reasoning that she agreed it would have been greedy considering she has the Women's North American and Women's Speed titles already. Monroe emerged to attack the double-champion at ringside, prompting Zaria to eliminate herself to help her partner. McKay, Vice, Lee, and then Jordan were eliminated to leave a final four of Paxley, Dame, Grace, and Grey.

Dame eliminated Grey, before attempting to eliminate both Paxley and Grace at the same time, only for her to go over the top rope with Grace as Paxley remained in the match. Paxley is now the number one contender for the title currently held by Jacy Jayne at Halloween Havoc on October 25, and will have a chance to capture her first title in wrestling altogether having failed alongside Dame to wrest the Women's Tag Team Championship from Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss at "NXT" Homecoming.