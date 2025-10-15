AEW Stars Ruby Soho & Angelo Parker Launching Wrestling-Themed Board Game Cafe

Last year in October, AEW's Angelo Parker and Ruby Soho welcomed their first child, after originally announcing their pregnancy live on "AEW Dynamite." Since then, the two quickly tied the knot and have been raising their daughter together, but even though they've both been away from the ring, Parker and Soho have opened up a joint venture that pays homage to their careers.

During an interview with "ABC57 News," Parker and Soho opened up about their cafe, Victory Roll Cafe, which mainly provides board games and refreshments, particularly some based around wrestling and several nods to the sport in the logo, decor, and drink names. "We really wanted to bring something to Michiana that was unlike anything here," Soho said during the interview. "I have been a professional wrestler for almost fifteen years now; on television for almost ten."

Parker then added that pro wrestling has afforded him and Soho a life and the ability to go into this venture.

"I think it would be a disservice not to pay homage to the thing that helped us get here," he expressed. "When you sit down here with your friends, your family – when you win? You get to rub it in a little bit! So, the whole group gets to come out here and gets to take this beautiful championship, put it over your shoulders...and you get to brag about your win."

Despite the wrestling themes, Victory Roll caters to several niches and, according to the interview, has a wide selection of board games on hand for customers to choose from. Additionally, according to the social media account, Victory Roll Cafe opens its doors this Thursday, 16 October.