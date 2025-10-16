AEW Star MVP Opens Up About Experiencing Panic Attacks For A Decade

On screen, MVP portrays a cunning, shrewd, and often times ruthless character that has been the mouthpiece and oftentimes third/fourth man of The Hurt Syndicate/Business. However, the veteran recently claimed during an episode of his "Marking Out" podcast that he's struggled with anxiety for years and even experienced anxiety attacks over the past decade.

"I didn't understand what was happening, where they were coming from," he admitted, however, to deal with his anxiety, MVP did something unconventional. "I went back and watched The Sopranos all over again, because Tony Soprano was going to therapy because he was having these anxiety attacks and passing out." The veteran quickly clarified that while he wasn't passing out like the character Tony Soprano, he experienced shortness of breath, tightness of chest, and profuse sweating.

"The gist of it is, you know as men, we don't wanna ask for help, you know? We got to be strong, you know, man the f**k up," he expressed, further admitting that he eventually came to terms with the lifetime of trauma he experienced that he eventually had to come to terms with after speaking to a sports psychologist. "He said 'We all have a reservoir for trauma and, like a dam, you have to let some of that water out. If you don't, that water's going to find a way out!'" MVP further claimed that the psychologist made him look back to the violence he experienced as a child, and ultimately coming to terms with the state of his mental health.

