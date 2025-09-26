MVP Comments On Wrestling At AEW All Out 2025, Whether He'll Be In The Ring More

MVP stepped into an AEW ring for the first time since the "Dynamite" Maximum Carnage special on January 15 when he teamed up with his Hurt Syndicate stablemates Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin in a losing effort to The Demand's Ricochet and The Gates of Agony at AEW All Out last Saturday. In a recent conversation with "TMZ Sports", MVP shared his elation with making his in-ring return.

"I felt great," he said. "You know, more than anything, I enjoy reminding people that MVP is not 'just a manager'. I'm not a manager like any manager you've seen in a very, very long time. I'm not your undersized pipsqueak chicken s*** manager because I'm a 250 pound, over 6 feet tall, multi-time champion, Brazilian Black Belt World Champion. I don't run away because I can fight and I'm in the business of hurting people for money and I never retired."

Although Gates Of Agony unsuccessfully challenged Brody King and Bandido for their AEW World Tag Team Championship this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" as The Demand continues their quest capture some gold, MVP did note that The Hurt Syndicate still looked to teach them the difference between demanding respect and commanding it prior before he revealed if fans could expect to see him step back into the ring in the future.

"I just think there's two things. One, yes, I am back training because I plan to be active in the ring again and I got some big jiu-jitsu matches coming up. So, yeah, my appetite goes up exponentially when I'm training and burning the calories."

