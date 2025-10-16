Samoa Joe Retains AEW World Trios Titles In Front Of WrestleDream Opponent

Samoa Joe and The Opps retained the AEW World Trios Championship in the main event of Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" portion of the three-hour broadcast, with Samoa Joe submitting Dralistico in front of his WrestleDream opponent for the World Championship.

The Opps, Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs, were defending their titles for the fourth time in their 183-day reign against LFI's Rush, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos, while World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page sat on commentary for the bout; Page will defend his title against Joe during this weekend's WrestleDream event, with things getting heated between them after they had teamed up to oust the Death Riders.

The match itself saw back-and-forth action prior to the closing stretch, with all three of the Opps getting their digs in before Joe finally tagged in, dropping Dralistico with a powerslam before locking in the Coquina Clutch to secure the win.

After the bell, LFI attacked the champions before they had a chance to celebrate. Page then got involved, fighting Mortos off and looking for the Buckshot Lariat to Rush, but Sammy Guevara pulled him from the ring before Page could deliver the move. Joe then picked up the World Championship belt, handing it off to Page with force before walking off with his teammates to close the segment.