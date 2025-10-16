AEW Dynamite & Collision - 10/15/2025: 3 Things We Loved And 3 We Hated

Something was certainly in the air with the video packages during this week's show, but perhaps none of the stories benefited from that more than the ongoing duel of the sadists between Darby Allin and Jon Moxley.

Anyone who has been actively keeping up with AEW should know the deal by now, Moxley and the Death Riders are on a mission; no one but they know specifically what this mission is, but it has entailed the retirement of Bryan Danielson for a lengthy fourth World Championship reign for Moxley, and it has something to do with sacrifice and the future of the company. Allin, a man who appears to only thrive when in mortal danger, and having inherited the mantle of vigilante from Sting, is the perennial thorn in the side of Moxley and his vision (It has got to be a Shield thing). So naturally, the pair of them are due to blow off the latest chapter of their saga with a match designed to undermine their very core fundamentals, an 'I Quit' match, at WrestleDream this weekend. And that not only predicated but also anchored their final face-off – separated within a jailhouse visiting room.

This was a really well-shot and carried out segment, with each man delivering measured performances and getting their message across. Theirs is a story that has history working for it, with Moxley having spent literal years trying to snuff the fire in Allin before he had even started the Death Riders. And the very fact that he has been able to pin and trap Allin inside a casket to win, but has never been able to convincingly put Allin down where he may stay, helped to add weight to each of their words.

Allin rightfully pointed out that Moxley had more to lose than him, affirming that he would never say the words to end the match, and questioning where it would leave Moxley in terms of his bloodthirsty stable if he did. He brought the stakes to the fore, while Moxley tried to convince Allin that giving up would be in his best interest; a betrayal of the fear, perhaps. And it was all done in a very closed-in, foreboding atmosphere, broken finally when Moxley had had enough with his rival refusing to give in, and PAC emerged behind Allin to beat him to a pulp. The camera cut to Moxley as Allin was being beaten, evidently bloody from the screen Moxley had turned away from.

All in all, it wasn't a segment that would have looked out of place in a crime thriller, and it did well to deliver an edge and a grit that their feud had been missing outside of their bloody matches.

Written by Max Everett