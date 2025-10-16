Gail Kim Discusses Twitter Beef With AEW's Kenny Omega

TNA Hall of Famer Gail Kim has addressed the recent social media furore directed at her after AEW's Kenny Omega indirectly accused her of trying to secure a WWE deal.

Kim recently criticized AEW star Riho's presentation, which prompted Omega to hit back at her, sarcastically suggesting that she was attempting to get a "TKO gift basket" without naming her. The TNA legend has now discussed her disagreement with Omega and how his social media post triggered a barrage of abuse toward her.

"So I woke up and I was like kind of under the weather. So that's why I was so active on Twitter, and I saw the first comment was from Kenny, and I don't follow him. So it was on my 'for you' because a lot I see a lot more on my 'for you.' And so I was like, he's talking about me, and so I tweeted him back right way," she said to "Podcast Heat Wrestling." "I was like, 'Don't beat around the bush. If you're trying to say something, say it.' "Listen, you're an executive of a company, I mean, you are setting the tone. That's why all the AEW fans felt like it was okay to come after me. Honestly, if he didn't encourage that behavior, I think that they wouldn't be as, you know, aggressive as they are, honestly."

Kim noted how she was conscious of what she said, how she represented her company, and the kind of example she set for the rest of the roster when she was part of a pro wrestling promotion. She revealed that the AEW star didn't reach out to her after the bust-up on social media. When discussing the comments that sparked the social media storm, the TNA legend stated that she always gives her honest opinion and chooses to be her authentic self.